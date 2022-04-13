Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 1,091,430 Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,097,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,091,430 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 2.29% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $56,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 67,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 65,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 12,801 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 236,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 51,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BCRX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.91.

BCRX opened at $10.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.54 and a 200 day moving average of $14.64. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.23 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 2.34.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $47.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.18 million. Analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $92,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Helen M. Thackray sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $123,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

