Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 57,690 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its position in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 872,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 57,690 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.20% of ON Semiconductor worth $59,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $1,107,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ON stock opened at $53.14 on Wednesday. ON Semiconductor Corp has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.41. The stock has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 1.71.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,055 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $223,308.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,055 shares of company stock worth $3,162,479. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.25.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

