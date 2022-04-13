Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.

Ennis has a payout ratio of 70.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Ennis alerts:

Shares of NYSE EBF opened at $18.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.31 million, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.50. Ennis has a twelve month low of $17.65 and a twelve month high of $21.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.59.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ennis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Ennis by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 747,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,601,000 after buying an additional 98,649 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Ennis by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 680,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,294,000 after acquiring an additional 8,754 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ennis by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 451,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,826,000 after purchasing an additional 14,824 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ennis by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 426,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,329,000 after acquiring an additional 6,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Ennis by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 393,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Ennis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360Âº Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and Ace Forms brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ennis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ennis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.