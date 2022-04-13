JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc Plans Dividend of GBX 4 (LON:JSGI)

JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (LON:JSGI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON JSGI opened at GBX 361.01 ($4.70) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £196.79 million and a P/E ratio of 7.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 370.76 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 446.12. JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income has a 1 year low of GBX 338.10 ($4.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 568.40 ($7.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.
JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.