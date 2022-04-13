Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $48.60 Million Holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,236,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,635 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.64% of Vericel worth $48,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Vericel by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 446,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,789,000 after purchasing an additional 124,912 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Vericel by 9.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 52,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after buying an additional 4,614 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Vericel by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 17,323 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 268,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,110,000 after buying an additional 3,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vericel during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,643,000.

Get Vericel alerts:

Vericel stock opened at $36.15 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -212.65 and a beta of 1.87. Vericel Co. has a 52 week low of $30.67 and a 52 week high of $68.94.

Vericel ( NASDAQ:VCEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.09 million. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 4.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vericel Co. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VCEL shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Vericel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vericel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Vericel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Vericel from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

About Vericel (Get Rating)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.