Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $44.73 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 392,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,055 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $44,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,234.5% during the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $104.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.32 and a 200-day moving average of $111.93. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.17 and a 52-week high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

