Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.710-$1.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.68 billion-$1.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.65 billion.Lands’ End also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.120-$-0.060 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on LE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lands’ End from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Lands’ End from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lands’ End in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Get Lands' End alerts:

Lands’ End stock opened at $15.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $520.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Lands’ End has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $44.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.46.

Lands’ End ( NASDAQ:LE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.12). Lands’ End had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $555.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lands’ End will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 2,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $47,336.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LE. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lands’ End by 463.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 47,703 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Lands’ End by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 23,824 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Lands’ End by 27.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Lands’ End by 146.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 38,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Lands’ End by 51.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.57% of the company’s stock.

Lands’ End Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.