Mosaic Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Mosaic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 51.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 946 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 0.3% of Mosaic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Mosaic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 173.1% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Home Depot from $342.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Gordon Haskett decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.08.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $306.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $326.87 and its 200 day moving average is $360.26. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $293.59 and a 1 year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.97%.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.