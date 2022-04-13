Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th.

VBF stock opened at $16.83 on Wednesday. Invesco Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.76 and a fifty-two week high of $21.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.53.

Get Invesco Bond Fund alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco Bond Fund stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,019 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.44% of Invesco Bond Fund worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 37.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.