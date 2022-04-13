$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for American Software’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. American Software posted earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Software will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for American Software.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. American Software had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $32.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMSWA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on American Software from $24.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of American Software from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of American Software by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of American Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in American Software by 387.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Software by 308.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSWA opened at $19.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.43 and a beta of 0.73. American Software has a one year low of $18.41 and a one year high of $33.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. American Software’s payout ratio is 118.92%.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment provides demand optimization, inventory optimization, supply optimization, retail optimization, quality and compliance, PLM, sourcing management, and integrated business planning services.

