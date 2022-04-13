Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) Receives $16.10 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNHGet Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.10.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GBNH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Greenbrook TMS to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenbrook TMS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Clarus Securities lowered their price target on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of Greenbrook TMS stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. Greenbrook TMS has a 1 year low of $2.73 and a 1 year high of $13.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.41 million and a P/E ratio of -1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNHGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.04. Greenbrook TMS had a negative net margin of 47.42% and a negative return on equity of 189.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Greenbrook TMS will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBNH. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Greenbrook TMS by 243.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the 4th quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Greenbrook TMS by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 223,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 16,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

