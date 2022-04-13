Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Receives $46.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.60.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAMT. Bank of America began coverage on Camtek in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Camtek from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Camtek from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Camtek in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,601,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Camtek by 252.7% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 591,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,155,000 after acquiring an additional 423,503 shares in the last quarter. Kabouter Management LLC acquired a new stake in Camtek during the fourth quarter valued at $14,473,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Camtek by 21.9% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,226,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,681,000 after purchasing an additional 220,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Camtek by 1,555.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after purchasing an additional 203,265 shares in the last quarter. 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $30.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.57. Camtek has a 1-year low of $26.03 and a 1-year high of $49.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.68.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The company had revenue of $74.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.63 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 22.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Camtek will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

