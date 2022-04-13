Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Receives $69.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HGV shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,441,172,000. CAS Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,727,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,165 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,421,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,491,000 after purchasing an additional 797,831 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,360,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,381,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,652,000 after purchasing an additional 638,646 shares during the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HGV opened at $47.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1-year low of $36.95 and a 1-year high of $56.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.47 and its 200-day moving average is $50.20.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.16). Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 295.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

About Hilton Grand Vacations (Get Rating)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.