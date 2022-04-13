Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of VKQ stock opened at $10.80 on Wednesday. Invesco Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $10.78 and a twelve month high of $14.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.58.

Get Invesco Municipal Trust alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VKQ. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,934,000 after purchasing an additional 20,123 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 441,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust during the third quarter valued at $2,282,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 66,412 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 18,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $526,000. Institutional investors own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.