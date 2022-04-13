The Merchants Trust Plc Declares Dividend of GBX 6.85 (LON:MRCH)

The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.85 ($0.09) per share by the investment trust on Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of MRCH stock opened at GBX 579.80 ($7.56) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 563.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 556.32. The company has a market cap of £752.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.97. The Merchants Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 485 ($6.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 592 ($7.71).
The Merchants Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
Receive News & Ratings for The Merchants Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Merchants Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.