Mothercare (LON:MTC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.30

Mothercare plc (LON:MTC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 9.30 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 10 ($0.13), with a volume of 445122 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.85 ($0.14).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mothercare in a report on Tuesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,139.13, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 13.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 16.78. The company has a market cap of £53.00 million and a PE ratio of -8.36.

Mothercare plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist franchisor of products for mothers-to-be and children under the Mothercare brand. The company provides clothing, footwear, home, and travel products, as well as toys. It operates approximately 700 Mothercare stores and 400 additional stores under the Mothercare brand, as well as websites through a network of franchise partners in 37 countries.

