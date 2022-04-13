Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,335 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.31% of Cactus worth $8,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cactus by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,967,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,641,000 after purchasing an additional 22,569 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Cactus by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,334,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,111 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Cactus by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,207,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,973,000 after acquiring an additional 619,369 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Cactus by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,722,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,681,000 after acquiring an additional 401,126 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cactus by 76.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,148,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,324,000 after acquiring an additional 496,539 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total transaction of $420,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joel Bender sold 16,268 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $792,251.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,206 shares of company stock valued at $12,856,083 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cactus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.83.

Shares of NYSE WHD opened at $57.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.25. Cactus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.26 and a 52-week high of $64.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.18 and a beta of 2.07.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.26 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business’s revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.01%.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

