Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 133.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,590 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $12,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 38,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,138,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 182,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,148,000 after purchasing an additional 57,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB opened at $125.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $117.32 and a twelve month high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.26% and a net margin of 9.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $1.16 dividend. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 86.57%.

In related news, Director Todd Maclin purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BNP Paribas cut Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.63.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

