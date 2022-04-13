Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 248.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,414 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,790 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $13,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE APTV opened at $110.86 on Wednesday. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $94.75 and a 1 year high of $180.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.07.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on APTV shares. Barclays cut their target price on Aptiv from $184.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Aptiv in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.53.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

