Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 285,763 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) by 1,098.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 285,763 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Warner Bros. Discovery worth $7,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 96,008 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 19.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,014,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,484,000 after acquiring an additional 494,378 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 6.5% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 497,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. 35.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DISCA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Warner Bros. Discovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.10.

NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $24.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $21.66 and a one year high of $42.59.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

