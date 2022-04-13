Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 239 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,217 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $7,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in ANSYS by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,791,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $615,898,000 after buying an additional 1,011,990 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,461,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,731,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ANSYS by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,442,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,533,948,000 after purchasing an additional 126,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in ANSYS by 31.2% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 498,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,747,000 after purchasing an additional 118,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSS opened at $291.16 on Wednesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $258.00 and a fifty-two week high of $413.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a PE ratio of 56.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $313.68 and its 200 day moving average is $352.80.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $661.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.40 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,471 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total value of $1,082,396.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ANSS shares. Robert W. Baird cut ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $419.00 to $405.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on ANSYS from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.69.

ANSYS Profile (Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.