Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 917,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $11,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Ecopetrol during the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Ecopetrol by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Ecopetrol by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Ecopetrol by 13.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Ecopetrol from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ecopetrol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.70 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ecopetrol in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.73.

Shares of EC stock opened at $19.09 on Wednesday. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 12-month low of $11.52 and a 12-month high of $19.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $39.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.64.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.379 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This is a positive change from Ecopetrol’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 7.25%. Ecopetrol’s payout ratio is 6.12%.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas; offshore exploration; energy supply services; specialized management services; and distribution of natural gas and LPG activities.

