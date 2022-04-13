Fisher Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (NYSEARCA:FBGX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (NYSEARCA:FBGX – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 3.83% of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN worth $8,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN by 6.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN in the third quarter worth $340,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN stock opened at $631.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $657.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $748.20. UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN has a 1-year low of $526.67 and a 1-year high of $895.72.

