iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MEMBERS Trust Co grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 8,646,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368,862 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,349,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,210,000 after buying an additional 2,186,042 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 283.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,087,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,718,000 after buying an additional 804,411 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 889.7% during the fourth quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 743,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,594,000 after buying an additional 668,319 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,420,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,633,000 after acquiring an additional 512,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $83.29 on Wednesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.99 and a 1 year high of $86.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.06.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were given a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.