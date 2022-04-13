NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) PT Lowered to $6.00

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $22.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
NCNA has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut NuCana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Cowen lowered shares of NuCana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.
NASDAQ NCNA opened at $0.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $49.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.40. NuCana has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $4.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.77.
NuCana Company Profile (Get Rating)
NuCana Plc engages in the development of technology platform for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its Protide technology consists of acelarin, NUC-3373 and NUC-7738. The company was founded by Hugh Stephen Griffith and Christopher Barry Wood on January 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.
