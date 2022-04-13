NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) PT Lowered to $6.00

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $22.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

NCNA has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut NuCana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Cowen lowered shares of NuCana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ NCNA opened at $0.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $49.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.40. NuCana has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $4.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.77.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCNA. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NuCana during the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in NuCana by 186.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NuCana during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in NuCana in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in NuCana by 191.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 33,497 shares during the period. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuCana Company Profile (Get Rating)

NuCana Plc engages in the development of technology platform for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its Protide technology consists of acelarin, NUC-3373 and NUC-7738. The company was founded by Hugh Stephen Griffith and Christopher Barry Wood on January 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

