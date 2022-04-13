John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Sees Large Volume Increase

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 9,105 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 54,821 shares.The stock last traded at $38.56 and had previously closed at $37.46.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.61 and its 200-day moving average is $43.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 247.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 17,795 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 17.93% of the company’s stock.

About John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO)

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of total return consisting of long-term capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

