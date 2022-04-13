John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Sees Large Volume Increase

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 9,105 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 54,821 shares.The stock last traded at $38.56 and had previously closed at $37.46.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.61 and its 200-day moving average is $43.79.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.
About John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO)
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of total return consisting of long-term capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (BTO)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.