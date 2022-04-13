Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Trading 5.8% Higher

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) traded up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $72.21 and last traded at $71.78. 18,365 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 949,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.85.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AYX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alteryx from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Alteryx from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Alteryx from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alteryx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.21.

The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.68 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.70.

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $173.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.36 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 33.51% and a negative return on equity of 29.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy I. Maudlin sold 9,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $514,739.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $1,237,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alteryx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Alteryx during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alteryx by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alteryx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,000. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

