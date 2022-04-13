Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners (NYSE:BAMR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,355 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 25,740 shares.The stock last traded at $55.23 and had previously closed at $56.58.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAMR. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 135.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 1,390.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. 43.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Pension Risk Transfer. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors.

