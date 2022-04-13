Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners (NYSE:BAMR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,355 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 25,740 shares.The stock last traded at $55.23 and had previously closed at $56.58.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.28.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.
About Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners (NYSE:BAMR)
Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Pension Risk Transfer. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors.
