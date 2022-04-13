F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $524.00

F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 524 ($6.83) and last traded at GBX 849 ($11.06), with a volume of 340875 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 858 ($11.18).

The stock has a market cap of £4.40 billion and a PE ratio of 4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 844.79 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 879.38.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a GBX 3.80 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from F&C Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a yield of 0.47%. F&C Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.07%.

In other F&C Investment Trust news, insider Francesca Ecsery acquired 618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 867 ($11.30) per share, with a total value of £5,358.06 ($6,982.10). Also, insider Jeffrey Hewitt bought 62 shares of F&C Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 789 ($10.28) per share, for a total transaction of £489.18 ($637.45). Insiders have acquired 747 shares of company stock worth $643,196 in the last quarter.

F&C Investment Trust PLC operates as an investment company. Its objective is to secure long term growth in capital and income from an international investment portfolio. F&C Management Limited manages the investment portfolio of the company. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

