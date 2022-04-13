Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Downgraded by BNP Paribas to “Underperform”

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $65.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 18.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on THO. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial cut shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Thor Industries from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.67.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Shares of Thor Industries stock opened at $80.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.69. Thor Industries has a fifty-two week low of $77.16 and a fifty-two week high of $149.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thor Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thor Industries will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Thor Industries announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director James L. Ziemer bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.53 per share, for a total transaction of $805,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,568,000 after acquiring an additional 20,534 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 133.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 75.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,626 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Thor Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $1,506,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Thor Industries by 295.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.