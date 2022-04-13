Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stake Lowered by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,420 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 20,870 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the third quarter worth $11,745,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 127,101 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $14,876,000 after acquiring an additional 23,857 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $2,893,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,008 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AKAM. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.55.

In related news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 3,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $456,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 16,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total transaction of $1,893,677.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,825 shares of company stock worth $5,012,666. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $117.93 on Wednesday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.86 and a 52-week high of $122.01. The stock has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.41.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $905.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.83 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 17.37%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

