Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 1,000 Shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,371 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,878 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $189,000.

Shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust stock opened at $12.60 on Wednesday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $17.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.03.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0746 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

