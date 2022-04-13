Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 228 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,403,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,003,000 after acquiring an additional 659,005 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,032.0% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 395,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,221,000 after acquiring an additional 360,107 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 783.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 302,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,000,000 after acquiring an additional 268,008 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 615,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,525,000 after acquiring an additional 229,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,006,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,634,000 after acquiring an additional 224,441 shares in the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Barry F. Schwartz acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.77 per share, for a total transaction of $111,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $225,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on GLPI shares. Scotiabank cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.43.

GLPI opened at $46.21 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 5.10. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $51.46.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.36). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 43.91%. The company had revenue of $298.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 122.12%.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

