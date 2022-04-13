Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 398.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

PAG opened at $94.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.53. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.43. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.35 and a 1 year high of $114.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.43. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.60%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penske Automotive Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.83.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company. Which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

