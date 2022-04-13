Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,141,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,567,000 after acquiring an additional 267,407 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,698,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,814,000 after buying an additional 605,277 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,165,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,649,000 after buying an additional 1,079,708 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,097,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,703,000 after buying an additional 687,258 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 37.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,393,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,151,000 after buying an additional 2,010,651 shares during the period. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $79.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.44. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $99.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21. The stock has a market cap of $62.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.23). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 30.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.62%.

Several research firms recently commented on ATVI. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Edward Jones cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.82.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,160,088.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $164,806.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,709 shares of company stock worth $1,330,948 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile (Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.