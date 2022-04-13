Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Takes $357,000 Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

CHTR stock opened at $549.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $542.82 and a 1-year high of $825.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $577.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $632.59. The company has a market capitalization of $94.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.94.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by $2.02. The firm had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CHTR shares. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays cut their target price on Charter Communications from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $746.29.

In related news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey purchased 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $591.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,627,890.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.