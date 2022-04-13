Crown (NYSE:CCK) PT Raised to $152.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $132.00 to $152.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.14% from the company’s current price.

CCK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $143.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.31.

Get Crown alerts:

Shares of Crown stock opened at $118.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.55. The company has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.56, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. Crown has a one year low of $95.27 and a one year high of $130.42.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.12. Crown had a positive return on equity of 37.44% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Crown will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $41,509.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $254,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,706 shares of company stock valued at $1,684,110. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the first quarter worth about $321,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Crown by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Crown by 28.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,046,000 after buying an additional 165,068 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Crown by 77.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 687,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,255,000 after buying an additional 300,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,555,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

About Crown (Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.