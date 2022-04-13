MIB Coin Market Capitalization Reaches $465,851.42 (MIB)

MIB Coin (MIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. MIB Coin has a market capitalization of $465,851.42 and $247.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MIB Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MIB Coin has traded down 9.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00076898 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002506 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00010702 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000196 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About MIB Coin

MIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 432,526,247 coins and its circulating supply is 155,224,319 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

