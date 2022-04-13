Webjet (OTCMKTS:WEBJF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Citigroup

Webjet (OTCMKTS:WEBJF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:WEBJF opened at $4.22 on Wednesday. Webjet has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $4.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.61.
About Webjet (Get Rating)
