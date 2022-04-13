Webjet (OTCMKTS:WEBJF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Citigroup

Webjet (OTCMKTS:WEBJF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:WEBJF opened at $4.22 on Wednesday. Webjet has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $4.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.61.

Webjet Limited provides online travel booking services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Business to Consumer Travel and Business to Business Travel segments. The company enables its customers to compare, combine, and book domestic and international travel flight deals, hotel accommodations, holiday package deals, travel insurances, rental cars, motorhomes, and cruises.

