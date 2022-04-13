Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) Downgraded by Barclays to Equal Weight

Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Warehouses De Pauw from €43.00 ($46.74) to €38.00 ($41.30) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Get Warehouses De Pauw alerts:

OTCMKTS WDPSF opened at $36.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.70. Warehouses De Pauw has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $46.48.

WDP develops and invests in logistics property (warehouses and offices). WDP's property portfolio amounts to more than 5 million mÂ². This international portfolio of semi-industrial and logistics buildings is spread over around 250 sites at prime logistics locations for storage and distribution in Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany and Romania.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Warehouses De Pauw Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warehouses De Pauw and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.