Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) Downgraded by Barclays to Equal Weight

Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Warehouses De Pauw from €43.00 ($46.74) to €38.00 ($41.30) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.
OTCMKTS WDPSF opened at $36.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.70. Warehouses De Pauw has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $46.48.
WDP develops and invests in logistics property (warehouses and offices). WDP's property portfolio amounts to more than 5 million mÂ². This international portfolio of semi-industrial and logistics buildings is spread over around 250 sites at prime logistics locations for storage and distribution in Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany and Romania.
