Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2022

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLDGet Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.14.

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $8.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Amicus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $12.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.21.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLDGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.98% and a negative return on equity of 87.21%. The firm had revenue of $82.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ellen Rosenberg sold 11,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $99,823.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 8,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $87,609.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,522 shares of company stock worth $296,833 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $635,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $451,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,659,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,217 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 45,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 97.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,487,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,700,000 after purchasing an additional 735,649 shares during the period.

About Amicus Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.