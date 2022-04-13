Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.14.

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $8.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Amicus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $12.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.21.

Amicus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FOLD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.98% and a negative return on equity of 87.21%. The firm had revenue of $82.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ellen Rosenberg sold 11,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $99,823.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 8,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $87,609.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,522 shares of company stock worth $296,833 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $635,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $451,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,659,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,217 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 45,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 97.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,487,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,700,000 after purchasing an additional 735,649 shares during the period.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

