Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Given New $68.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Citigroup from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.48% from the company’s current price.

BPMC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $111.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.45.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $67.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 0.95. Blueprint Medicines has a twelve month low of $53.26 and a twelve month high of $117.86.

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($5.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($4.73). The company had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.14 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 357.66% and a negative return on equity of 31.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.53) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines will post -7.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $45,865.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $350,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,575 shares of company stock worth $677,614. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 1,340.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 3,253.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the third quarter valued at about $53,000.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

