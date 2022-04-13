Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 564 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HII. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 745.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HII shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.86.

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $209.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.90. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.50 and a 1 year high of $228.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.64.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.91%.

In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.56, for a total value of $102,058.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total value of $208,036.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,354 shares of company stock worth $474,335. Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries (Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.