18,495 Shares in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Purchased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 5,037.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,891,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,040,000 after buying an additional 1,855,053 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,392,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,806,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,221,000 after buying an additional 1,351,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,237,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,836,000 after buying an additional 1,280,070 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,489,000. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JWN opened at $28.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.65 and a 12-month high of $43.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.16.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.19. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.74% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Cowen lifted their price target on Nordstrom from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.20.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the Retail and Corporate/Other segments. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

