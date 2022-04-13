Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 80 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total transaction of $820,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $3,040,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,030 shares of company stock worth $4,173,666. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WSM shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $149.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $164.00 to $132.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.53.

WSM opened at $152.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.55. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.85 and a 52 week high of $223.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.29.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 73.38% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.18%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

