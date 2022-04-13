Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.28 Million Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,519 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Blair purchased 3,100 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.49 per share, for a total transaction of $150,319.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SNV opened at $44.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.68. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $38.42 and a 52 week high of $54.40.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 36.15%. The firm had revenue of $509.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.76%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Synovus Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

