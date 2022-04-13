Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,749 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,940,079 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,886,000 after purchasing an additional 275,618 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,668,473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,422,000 after purchasing an additional 91,141 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 727,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,459,000 after purchasing an additional 13,643 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 704,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,843,000 after purchasing an additional 8,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 462,844 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,464,000 after purchasing an additional 114,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $843,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 15,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total transaction of $1,349,968.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,535 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,871 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UFPI opened at $77.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.50. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.50 and a 12-month high of $94.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.11.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 9.31%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

About UFP Industries (Get Rating)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.