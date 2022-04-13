Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 3,931 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 220.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. 5.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EQNR opened at $37.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $18.44 and a 52 week high of $39.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.14.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.14. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.70%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EQNR shares. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Equinor ASA from 300.00 to 340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. SEB Equities upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.02 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.28.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

