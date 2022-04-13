Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,200 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,724 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $338,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Shares of BEN opened at $25.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.67 and a 200 day moving average of $31.47. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.58 and a 12 month high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 22.41%. Franklin Resources’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 30.69%.

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 998,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $12,249,999.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BEN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $44.50 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Franklin Resources from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America started coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Franklin Resources Profile (Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.