Fifth Third Bancorp Has $611,000 Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,129 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Infosys were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Infosys by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 78,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 23,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Infosys by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Infosys by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 59,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INFY opened at $22.57 on Wednesday. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $17.24 and a 52-week high of $26.39. The company has a market cap of $94.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.48.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 18.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

INFY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Infosys in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.36.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

